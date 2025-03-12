WRRD Lions make donation to support Rainy River Library

The West Rainy River District (WRRD) Lions Club recently presented Rainy River Public Library (RRPL) CEO Joan Maclean with a $3,000 cheque to help with the renovations for the new library building to allow it to continue to run efficiently. “The RRPL is very grateful to the WRRD Lion’s Club for their generous donation,” Maclean said.

“It was especially impressive that the Lions Club reached out to the RRPL after seeing a post on their Facebook page. The RRPL needs many items for the new location and this generous donation will go far in fulfilling those needs. The RRDPL looks forward to partnering with the WWRD Lions Club in the future.”