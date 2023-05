Students from Fort Frances High School put some elbow grease into cleaning up area vehicles during the car wash and barbecue held in Emo on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in support of FFHS’ Chem-Free Grad. The event brought in a total of $1,058 for the annual graduation celebration event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, following the high school’s graduation ceremony earlier that evening.