Women’s Institute Museum donation

Mr. Gordon Woollard generously donated $5,000 to the Rainy River District Women’s Institute Museum in Emo. This donation took place last Thursday, July 7, while Mr. Woollard was attending the annual Pie and Coffee fundraiser at the museum. Mr. Woollard made the donation in memory of his late wife Margaret. Many artifacts have also been donated by Mr. Woollard, who has said, “I’ll come back and share my knowledge of the artifacts with anyone interested.” The Institute members would like to thank Mr. Woollard for his donation and the monies will be sure to assist the making the museum an even better place to visit!