Winners crowned in Betty’s hobby contest

The winners in Betty’s first Warhammer painting contest have been revealed. The store held the contest for local hobbyists who take part in the tabletop strategy game. Participants were invited to submit a custom-painted miniature figure from the popular game in both a Beginner and Advanced category. Once the entry deadline had passed, all the miniatures were put on display at the store for the public to vote on. The winners were announced yesterday and saw Maxwell Calder take the grand prize in the Advanced category for his painted Tree Lord Ancient (left) while Alec Dresen rose above the other competitors in the beginner category for a Doomguy-inspired Space Marine (right). Betty’s of Fort Frances carries a wide supply of hobby materials perfect for Warhammer and many other model and crafting activities. For more information about their offerings, or to keep apprised of future contests and events, follow their Facebook page.