Cady Heron (Alexis Latter, front right) is given a rundown of how high school cliques work in this early show number from Fort Frances High School’s production of Mean Girls, scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Townshend Theatre. The show is a musical version of the 2004 film of the same name that starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. See more from the show’s cast in next Wednesday’s issue of the Fort Frances Times.