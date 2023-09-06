What a BIG SPLASH Fort Frances!

What started with an idea, fol- lowed by months of fundraising, came to fruition over the week- end, as the Make a Big Splash Fort Frances Committee invited kids and kids-at-heart to enjoy the newly opened Fort Frances spray park, in Legion Park. The new facility had its unofficial opening to the public on Friday September 1, just in time for a scorcher of a Labour Day long weekend. The water is off again temporarily, while crews work to assemble new playground equipment and other elements nearby. An official grand opening of the spray park is being planned for spring, to kick off its first full summer.