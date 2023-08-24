Wellness Precinct renders

A series of renders have been released by the BMI Group, showing a proposed Wellness Precinct that is being planned for a portion of the former Fort Frances Mill site. The Wellness precinct will occupy the part of the property closest to La Verendrye Hospital and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, extending Sinclair Street and Portage Avenue. The proposed precinct will feature an outdoor and indoor recreation area, mixed use development, the Wellness Precinct Centre of Excellence which will also feature seniors apartments, and more. For more on the planned precinct, see yesterday’s issue of the Fort Frances Times or visit fftimes.com.