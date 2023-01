The New Year’s baby has arrived! On January 9, 2023, Harshiva Patel graced the world with her birth at La Verendrye General Hospital.

Proud parents Binal and Maulin of Fort Frances welcomed their first child who weighed in at 3130 g (6 lbs 14 oz). Our newest resident to the district and her parents (and grandmother) are doing well.

The Riverside team congratulates the family and wishes them forever good health.