Warm, sunny weather hangs around for Emo Spring Fever Days

There was plenty to see and do last weekend as Emo celebrated its annual Spring Fever Days celebrations, which ran from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26, 2025. Businesses throughout town had plenty going on, from special sales to exciting events, including a chance to cuddle with some adorable animals (right) and to support Fort Frances High School’s graduating class fundraiser for their Chem-Free Grad event (below). Visitors to Emo for the event also had the chance to try their hand at threading the needle with a piece of heavy machinery at North Country Track and Wheel, getting behind the controls of a loader to test their accuracy and feather touch (lower right). The Hair and Body Care Shoppe held their annual Cuts for Cancer fundraiser at the store, while Susan Pollard, Marlene McQuaker and Duane Tausendfrende each went home as a winner of one of the gift cards on offer from the Emo Chamber of Commerce.