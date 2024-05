Walkers braved the rain and cold weather on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in order to show support for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) by taking part in the Walk With Our Sisters event. The event was a collaboration between several local organizations and was held to honour the lives of MMIWG, to acknowledge to grief and torment families of these women continue to suffer, and to raise awareness of the issue. For more photos from yesterday’s event ,see A8.