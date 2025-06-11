Walking for stroke awareness

It’s not hard to enjoy a sunny day when you’re walking for a good cause, as evidenced by the smiles on this group who completed the “Walk & Roll” With Us Stroke Awareness Walk held along the riverfront this morning. The Awareness walk was put on by the Fort Frances Stroke Alliance Group in conjunction with the United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC). The walk allowed supporters and stroke survivors of all ability levels to come together to help raise awareness around stroke prevention and recovery, followed by a free BBQ at the UNFC office. According to a 2022 study funded by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the number of Canadians living with stroke at that time had increased to 878,000, and shares that stroke can happen at any age, with one in 20 strokes occurring in Canadians under the age of 45, but that more people are surviving them thanks to increased awareness and medical attention.