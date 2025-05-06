Walking for MMIWG

The annual Walk For Our Sisters awareness event, organized by several community organizations including the Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC) and Giishkaandago-Ikwe Health Services, among others, proceeded down Victoria Avenue yesterday morning as the walk left from the Senior Centre on its way to the UNFC building. The walk was held to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, to acknowledge the grief and torment families of these women continue to suffer, and to raise awareness of the issue. Rainy River First Nations held their annual MMIWG2S Awareness Walk earlier this morning.