Walking for Every Child

Hundreds of walkers braved the weather on the morning of Friday, September 29, 2023, to take part in the Every Child Matters Awareness Walk. The walk was originally intended to go from the Sorting Gap Marina to the residential school monument outside the Nanicost building, but a last minute change of plans due to forecast bad weather saw the walk begin at the Point Park baseball diamonds and make it as far as the Nanicost building before a thunderstorm rolled in and the remainder of the walk was cancelled for safety. Walkers then hitched rides to the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility for lunch and songs.