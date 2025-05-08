Walk With Our Sisters raises awareness and honours those affected by MMIWG crisis

The third annual Walk With Our Sisters event took place on Monday, May 5, 2025, beginning at the Fort Frances Senior Centre and proceeding to the United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC). The multi-organization event seeks to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, to acknowledge the grief and torment families of these women continue to suffer, and to raise awareness of the issue. The walk started with an opening from an elder, along with a drum song, and concluded with lunch on the UNFC grounds.