Waiting to be served

It isn’t just humans who get excited for a good barbecue, but it helps to know when a grill is just being cleaned rather than being prepared for that night’s cooking. This little American red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus)didn’t get the memo, apparently. The American red squirrel can live for up to 10 years in extreme cases, but the average wild lifespan is closer to 5 years. According to animaldiversity.org, the Tamiasciurus genus of squirrels likely diverged from their cousins the Sciurus genus (which includes the Eastern grey squirrel) in the late Pliocene era (5.33 – 2.58 million years ago).