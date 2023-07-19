United Beef Club enjoys 4-H Funday

The United Beef Club’s 4-H Funday was held at the LeBlanc farm. All members brought their freshly washed and clipped animals to show them off to fellow members, leaders, parents and grandparents. We had a great day with 12 animals practising leading, setting up in the show ring and learning some tips and tricks from our leaders and ringman. Clayton Teeple came with the Rainy River Cattleman’s Association’s weigh scale so that all the animals could be weighed. Its always fun to see what everyone’s animals weigh and guess where we might be placed as far as weight classes come fair time. Afterwards, we enjoyed a potluck BBQ lunch. It was an overall great day with well-behaved animals.