Under my umbrella

The forecast may have called for rain, but that didn’t the dampen the spirits of the dancers who took to the Townshend Theatre stage last Friday, July 11, 2025, as part of Row i Theatre’s summer music theatre camp’s final performance showcase “Broadway Broadcast: A News-ical Revue.” The camp is the second such summer camp for youth put on by the theatre company, allowing local budding performers a chance to strengthen their skill with a week full of fun and learning. Row i Theatre will also be hosting an adult musical theatre camp in August, as well as a children’s production of 101 Dalmatians in November. For more details on these programs, visit their Facebook page.