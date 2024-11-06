Trunk or Treat 2024 brings spooky good time back to FFPLTC Trunk or Treat 2024 brings spooky good time back to FFPLTC

The annual Trunk or Treat event was in fine form as it returned to the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) last Thursday, October 31, 2024. The event was gracefully handled by Fort Frances GM and Beyak Automotive Group in 2023 after the FFPLTC announced they would be unable to host the event that year. Dozens of trunks and hundreds of people passed through this Halloween’s event, which featured a record number of trunks for children and families to stop at for some tasty treats. FFPLTC also brought back the usual contests for participating trunks which saw Judy Tucker win the award for Best Individual Trunk, Brandt win the Spookiest Trunk, Batter ‘n Cream take home the award for Brightest Trunk, Beyak Automotive Group receive the award for Most Original Trunk, Kenora-Rainy River Districts Child and Family Services go home with the Best Organization Trunk, and Judson Howie LLP hoist the award for Best in Show.