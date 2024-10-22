Trojan healthcare horse tours Ontario

A Trojan Horse has been touring Ontario since early October, stopping at hospitals and health centres across the province in an effort to fight what the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says is the privatization of health care. The coalition joined forces with CUPE Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU-CUPE) to stage the tour, which saw stops in both Rainy River and Emo, above, yesterday, October 21, 2024. OHC said they are working to force the Ford government to stop privatizing surgeries by taking public funding and staff away from public hospitals to for-profit clinics, which they say are only making wait times across Ontario worse and costing taxpayers more through bigger OHIP charges. Local CUPE 4807 president Malcolm Daley was invited to speak at both stops of the tour in the Rainy River District. The Trojan Horse made its way to Kenora following its local stops, and will continue through the province throughout November.