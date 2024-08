Vintage Junky’s Kathleen Lawrence, left, and Onalee Derksen pulled winning ticket for the 2024 Fort Frances Kiwanis Club’s British Isles Trip of the Month draw for August this morning. Miranda Veitch of Fort Frances is the winners of a Long, Mullet and Isle of Skye trip, valued at $4,100. Next month’s draw is for a Devin and Cornwall trip ($4,100).