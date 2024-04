Ian McKay of RefleXion Studio pulled the winning ticket for the Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances’ British Isles Trip of the Month draw for April on Monday, April 1, 2024. Nolan Ross of Fort Frances is the winner of a trip to the Outer Hebrides and the Isle of Skye, valued at $4,200. Next month’s draw is for a trip to the Giant’s Causeway and Castles of Ireland ($4,000).