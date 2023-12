Paul Brunetta of Clare Allan Brunetta Law Office in downtown Fort Frances pulled the final winning ticket for the Fort Frances Kiwanis Club’s 2023 All-Cruise Trip of the Month draw on Friday, December 1, 2023. Tracy Wright is the winner of a Canada/New England Cruise valued at $4,400. Tickets for next year’s 25th Annual Trip of the Month draws are now sold out, according to the Kiwanis Club.