Cadence Henderson, a floral designer at Fort Floral Shop in downtown Fort Frances pulled the winning ticket for the Fort Frances Kiwanis Club’s All-Cruise Trip of the Month draw for November this morning. Sylvia and Tim Rowe of Emo are the winners of a Panama Canal Cruise, valued at $4,300. Next month’s draw is for a Canada/New England Cruise ($4,400). Tickets are on sale now for the Kiwanis Club’s 2024 25th annual Trip of the Month Draw series, featuring a complete collection of trips to and around Great Britain and the Atlantic Archipelago.