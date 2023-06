Carol Petri, Linda Rothwell and Penny O’Leary enjoyed the TOPS Salad Supper on Monday evening. Carol Booth sharing a big hug with Lois Shine. Lois is presently unable to attend TOPS due to health issues. Also sitting at table is Cheryl Hughes.

The TOPS Salad Supper always reunites friends and TOPS members. Over 120 people from all over the district from Rainy River to Nestor Falls attended.