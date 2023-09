You’ve seen the West Rainy River District Lions Club Pontoon boat out across the region all summer, but time is running out for a chance to see it in your own driveway! The draw will be broadcast live at the Rainy River walleye Tournament, on September 16. Get a hold of your favourite Lion for a ticket, or order them online by e-mailing wrrdlionstickets@gmail.com. Please put your name, address and phone number in the message box.