Time for flowers

Fort Frances Power Corporation staff were on site on Scott Street in downtown Fort Frances this morning, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, as the annual flower baskets were lined up along the sidewalk to be hung from light fixtures. The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, who organize Project Petunia each year, are currently seeking community input on possible changes to the program, up to and including swapping the types of flowers being hung to take a bit of strain off of the financial side of things.