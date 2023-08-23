Thousands flock to Emo Fair

The bright lights of the midway shine on fairgoers waiting to ride the Ferris wheel on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Emo fairgrounds. Thousands of peo- ple from across the district visited Emo at some point between last Thursday and Saturday to ride the rides, taste the food, take in some stock car racing or check out the different animal displays.

Other attractions were the loggers competition, cattle shows and auction, the horse show, and the many exhibitors in the Market Square inside the Emo La Vallee Community Centre as well as the variety of entries across the categories in the exhibition hall.

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Fair marks a sort of unofficial end to summer in the Rainy River District as school begins next Wednesday, August 30.