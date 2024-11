St. Mary’s CWL hosted their annual Tea and Bazaar on Sunday (November 17). from 2-4p.m. The church basement was beautifully decorated. The well attended event was enjoyed by all. One could hear laughter and pleasant conversations among family and friends attending. The 50/50 draw of $3260 was won by Shawn Chambers, the door prize by Diane Maxey and the Christmas wreath was won by Elaine Hughes.

Hats off to all the organizers and volunteers to once again hosting a wonderful Tea and Bazaar!