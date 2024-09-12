Tai Chi in the park

A group of tai chi devotees celebrate the end of the Super Summer Programme at the Lions Park in Fort Frances. Sheri DeGagne, left, Josie Miller, instructor Carole Mackintosh, Kathy Guild and Ruth Macedon have been practicing the exercise in the park on Wednesday mornings throughout the summer. Now that the summer session has ended, Mackintosh said registration is open for Autumn Tai Chi to be held at the Fort Frances Senior Centre (Sister Kennedy Centre) which will begin on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Register to take part by visiting the centre.