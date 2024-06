Dozens of walkers turned out to Smokey Bear Park in International Falls, Minn., to take part in Borderland Pride’s 2024 Pride March on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The march remains the only Pride March to cross an international border, bringing LGBTQ+ communities on both sides of the border together to celebrate and continue to raise awareness around the issues facing the community. For more photos from the Pride March, see B1.