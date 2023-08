Superheroes, princesses and more turned out to the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) on Friday, August 4, 2023, to enjoy Summerween, an early Halloween party celebrating the spookiest time of the year. FFPLTC staff set up two movies for participants to enjoy, along with snacks, colouring pages, a special visit with Madame Zelda the fortune teller and more. For more information about the FFPLTC’s events, check out their Facebook page, or go to their website at www.ffpltc.ca.