Stuff-a-Cruiser helps support district foodbanks

The annual Stuff-A-Cruiser Food Drive returned to the district this past weekend, as organizations and service members from across the region banded together to help gather food donations for local food banks. The drive ran in its usual locations ,setting up shop in front of Safeway, The Place and Walmart in fort Frances, Cloverleaf Grocery in Emo, and Beaver Mills Market in Rainy River. Participating organizations included the Rainy River District OPP, CN Police, Treaty #3 Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services, Fort Frances Canadians Hockey Team, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as well as many district food banks and support programs. According to reporting out of Emo, the Emo Food Bank collected 1,550.8 pounds of food in donations, and in Fort Frances the United Native Friendship Centre shared before and after photos of their food bank room on their Facebook page, showing just how far the generosity of the district goes, and how essential these supplies are for those in need.

Brendan Cole and Robyn Lloyd drop off their donations in Emo. Theo Haggberg and T3PS Special Constable Marcus Morrisseau give a thumbs up for donating in Emo. CN Police Const. Jared Meeks and CBSA Acting Superintendent Robert Donaldson collecting donations outside of The Place. OPP and MNRF Conservation Officers helped collect and fill up the UNFC van with donated food goods outside Walmart in Fort Frances. Rainy River District EMS and Fort Frances Canadians Hockey players were collecting donations at Safeway.