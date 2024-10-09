Steps against Stigma

The Fort Frances High School Muskie Girls hockey team was one of several groups who came out to participate in the Canadian Mental Health Association Fort Frances Branch’s glow walk/run.

The annual event is held during mental health week in an effort to help reduce the stigma around mental illnesses and disorders. Tuesday’s event saw many sponsors donate towards draw prizes including a grand door prize of $200 in meat from KB Ranch and a new barbecue to cook it on sponsored by New Gold.

Other sponsors included Increase Fitness, McTaggarts, Reflexion Studio, Ski’s Variety, Northwoods Gallery and Gifts, Rollin’ Fusion Sushi, Fort Frances Fam- ily Dentists and Twisted Stiches Clothing Co. and others.