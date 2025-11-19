St. Mary’s CWL hosts lovely Christmas bazaar

Once again the St. Marys CWL hosted a lovely Christmas Bazaar on Sunday, November 16. This group of ladies saw to it that everyone attending enjoyed their afternoon. The decorating of the tables and snowflakes and other decorations put everyone in the Christmas spirit. Delicious sandwiches and dainties were served along with bottomless cups of coffee and tea. Friendly ladies offered sales of baking, jewellery, crafts, sewing and everything else you may need for Christmas. The fortunate winner of the 50/50 draw was Richard Byrnes.

The CWL ladies would like to extend a thank you to all that attended and they hope to see you all next year.