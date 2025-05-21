 

St. Mary School brings audience over the rainbow with performance of The Wizard of Oz

21 May 2025
– Allan Bradbury photos
The Wicked Witch of the West, played by Tilly Sexton, commands her legion of flying monkeys.
Oz, the Great and Terrible, was voiced and performed by Logan Dallas.
Annaliese DeGagne as Glinda, the Good Witch of the South.
Bringing life to the role of Dorothy Gale were four young talented performers: Carys Simpson, Norah Redford, Isabel DeGagne and Abi Matheson, with Rosina Woodgate as Dorothy’s little dog Toto.

Dorothy, Glinda and the Munchkins, left, celebrate the end of the Wicked Witch of the East, right.

Students and staff at St. Mary School have been hard at work for months preparing for their performance of The Wizard of Oz, put on in the school gym last Thursday, May 15, 2025. The stage adaptation of the classic 1939 put on by the St. Mary School Drama Club told the tale of Dorothy Gale, played by four young performers, as she and her dog Toto find themselves transported to the magical Land of Oz.

