Spreading Christmas cheer

The Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association U13A Firemen volunteered their time Saturday Nov 30 at Walmart ringing the Salvation Army Bell. They wanted to give back to our community for the holiday season. The Salvation Army is accepting holiday appeal cheques in the kettles this year, due to the ongoing postal strike. The kettles also have a tap feature, which is available 24-hours a day, enabling secure, cashless donations. The funds are all used locally, to support the food bank and Christmas Hamper programs. Applications are also being accepted for people looking to donate for the hamper program or the Adopt-a-Family program.