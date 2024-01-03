Spreading cheer and good food for Christmas (Eve)

The Cridland family spent Christmas Eve cooking up a storm to prepare for the annual Community Christmas Dinner, bumped up slightly to December 24, 2023 this year to allow the family to spend Christmas Day relaxing together. Regardless of the day it was held, just like for the past several years the family used the facilities at The Flint House to make and package Christmas meals for people throughout the community, enlisting the assistance of dozens of volunteers to make deliveries around town. According to the Cridlands, more than 500 meals were cooked this year.