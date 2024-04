The Northern Lights School of Skating held its annual showcase over the weekend. Fans were treated to a night of sports and spectacle, as solo and group skaters showed off their abilities with sports themed routines.

A cheerleading squad took to the ice.

Tayah Cumming showcased her solo figure skating routine.

As did McKenna Wreggitt. Adalyn Seguin, showed off her figure skating artistry.

Hockey took centre ice.

An ensemble cast showcased their choreography skills with a hip hop dancing routine

Leslie Anderson showcased her work in the Starskate Freeskate Program. Lila Black showed off her artistic program