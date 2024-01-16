Spectacular sun dog

The district was treated to a rare celestial display of a vivid “sun dog” yesterday morning. The phenomenon is formed when light passes through crystals of ice, suspend- ed in clouds, sitting at altitudes of 20,000 to 40,000 feet, according to Space. These suspended crystals are known as “diamond dust” in meteorology. The light you see is the sun passing sideways though the crystals, which are hexagonal in shape, and defracting on the other side. The term sun dog is thought to possibly be of Greek mythology origins, and was thought to be Zeus taking is dogs for a walk, and appearing as two companions by his side. The phenomenon can be occur anywhere on earth and in any season, as long as the conditions are right, but sun dogs tend to be more visible in colder weather.