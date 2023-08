Gardell Krahn smiles while looking on at the Sletmoen farm near Fort Frances. George Penner greets the Sletmoen horses during last week’s Soil & Crop Tour. Bill McLean and Ken McKinnon check Joe Sletmoen’s crop. Joe Sletmoen prepares to show off his no-till seed drill in action for those attending.

The annual Soil & Crop Tour took place last Wednesday, as around 30 participants joined in to look at some crops across the district. The tour began from Joe Sletmoen’s farm near Fort Fran- ces at 9 a.m. where he demonstrated his no-till seed drill.

The tour continued heading west, stopping for lunch at Dave Schraa’s Carpe Diem Farms south of Emo (Purity Seeds), eventually concluding at Timo Brielmann’s farm in Pinewood.