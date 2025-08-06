Soil and crop tour visits farms and fields across the district

There was plenty to see along the route of this year’s Soil and Crop tour that ran Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The tour started with the Gerber’s egg operation near Fort Frances with stops at Cornell Farms, a Canada Food Grain Bank project, and Purity Seeds in the middle and stops at Carpe Diem Farm, Brielmann Agriculture, and the Krahn’s farm towards the west end of the District.

Right: The group had a brief discussion with MP Marcus Powlowski at the Pollard’s Carpe Diem Farm in Stratton. The discussion ranged from labour and housing shortages to crop prices and the ongoing tariff issues with the United States.

The day wrapped up in the evening with the open house at the Emo Agricultural Research Station, where Kim Jo Bliss and her students Tori and Aynsley (top right) showed people around the summer research projects.