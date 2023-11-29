Sobriety Pow Wow caps off National Addictions Awareness Week

To cap off National Addictions Awareness week, Rainy River First Nations hosted a so- briety Pow Wow at the Manitou Gym last Sat- urday. Dancers and drummers from across the District and beyond were in attendance. The host drum was the Manitou Rapids Tradition- al Drum, invited drums were Young Kingbird Singers from Red Lake, MN, Sacred Heart from Winnipeg, Agency One, from Rainy Riv- er and Giishkaando’Ikwe Health Services, from Fort Frances. MC was Jim Mishquart and the spiritual advisor Al Hunter Jr. spoke about the dangers of drugs and addiction. Arena Director was Little Bear Kaysaywaysemat.

The Pow Wow capped off a week where agen- cies across the district came together to host an Addiction Awareness Summit. The summit included education, stories of addiction and re- covery, and cultural teachings.

The event was open to community members from across Treaty Three Territory and spon- sored by CMHA, Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services, Seven Generations Education Insti- tute, Weechi-it-te-win Family Services, Grand Council Treaty #3, Gizhewaadisiwin Health Access Centre and the Northwestern Health Unit.