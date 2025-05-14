Smile cookies spread the love

Norma Reather, left, and Pauline Hyatt prepare to deliver cookies for Sweet Smiles Big Impact Fundraiser. Tim Hortons and The Canadian Mental Health Association of Fort Frances Branch were overwhelmed with the support of those purchasing cookies for the “ Sweet Smiles, Big Impact” annual fundraiser. April 28 – May 4, 2025, saw hundreds of cookies being sold.

The people involved decorated cookies at Tim Hortons with a big smile, fitting with the theme “Make Your Community Every Bite Better.” The amount of support and cookies sold far exceeded the organizers expectations.

This event helps support the Canadian Mental Health Association of Fort Frances Branch. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the 2025 campaign are donated to this incredible cause.