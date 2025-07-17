Showers in store for early weekend, but Sunday offers a reprieve

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will see increasing cloudiness and a chance of showers during the day, becoming cloudy with a continuing chance of showers overnight and a high of 20 (68) with a low of 10 (50).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers before becoming clear overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 14 (57) and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 17 (63).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1991 and the record low is 6 (43) set in 1918.

Sunset today is at 9:10 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:30 a.m.