Show and Shine fun

Fort Frances GM held their second annual Show and Shine on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to a fantastic turnout of both visitors and classic cars. The event featured a free barbecue for attendees, as well as a handful of fun activities for kids, including face painting, cotton candy, and giant bubbles. Dennis Ivall won both the Sponsor’s and People’s Choice awards for his 1923 Ford Model T, while Ed Halvorsen went home with the Best Car award for his ‘69 Chevy Camaro, and Jared Flatt’s ‘53 Mercury M100 received the Best Truck award.