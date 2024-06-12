Seven Generations Education Institute celebrates newest cohort of graduating students

Dozens of students crossed the stage at the Memorial Sports Centre on Thursday, June 6, 2024, for Seven Generations Education Institute’s (SGEI) annual graduation ceremony. Students in the secondary, post-secondary and Azhemiinigoziwin Women’s Empowerment programs were recognized for their hard work during the ceremony, which featured addresses from SGEI CEO Brent Tookenay, Grand Council Treaty #3 Gaakinawataagizod Cheyenne Vandermeer, University of Minnesota instructor Dennis Jones, along with valedictory speeches from Elda Ruby and Forest Favell. Members of the Azhemiinigoziwin Women’s Empowerment program also performed two drum songs. Family members and friends filled the arena surface and spilled into the stands to help celebrate the big day with their graduates.