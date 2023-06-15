Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River client services co-ordinator Mary O’Connor was on site at Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home in Fort Frances on Thursday, June 8, 2023 for the annual Seeds of Hope event put on by the Society. Alongside O’Connor, flowers were also planted by Bev Sisco, George Stewart and Rainycrest activation assistant Kayli Machura The Forget-Me-Not is the official flower of the Alzheimer Society of Canada, and the organization distributed the seeds to help raise awareness and become a symbol of hope for all those whose lives are touched by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. This Saturday, the Alzheimer Society will be holding a walk. For details on how to take part, see Page 3.