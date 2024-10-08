Search station set up for Trinity

The family of Trinity Maggrah, who has been missing since October 2, has established a search booth at the CC Complex parking lot located in Couchiching First Nation. The booth will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Donations of water and food for the searchers on foot can be dropped off at the booth. Search crews are also accepting donations of safety vests, flashlights, and radios. Coordinators have maps available and are collecting names and phone numbers of volunteers, along with the areas they’ve searched. All help is appreciated.