Santa Claus parade merry and bright!

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances sponsored the annual Santa Claus Parade in Fort Frances on Saturday evening, with a variety of sports teams, businesses, organizations, churches and communities entering floats. The parade went down Scott Street, and concluded with a sighting of the big man himself, Santa Claus, waving from his sleigh. Santa will be continuing on his Rainy River district tour this Friday, when he visits Emo, during Holly Daze. Below, some of Santa’s helpers and reindeer get the sleigh ready at the start of the parade. Bottom, the Muskie football team and Touchdown Club collected non-perishables for the food bank along the parade route. Left, Naicatchewenin First Nation joined the fun; centre, 4-H clubs learned to build a float by doing, and bottom left, Seven Generations Educational Institute kept the beat with ceremonial drummers.