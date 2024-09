Plumes of powder paint could be seen all along the Fort Frances river front as dozens of community members showed up for a fun evening of colourful exercise. Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre organized their first annual Dagwaagin (Fall) Colour Run, while a variety of community businesses and organizations got involved to help pelt the runners with colourful powders as kids ran the 1 Km. route and adults ran the 5 Km. route from the Sorting Gap Marina to Seven Oaks.